Sioux Falls Police Issued 91 Citations During St. Patrick’s Day Saturation

SIOUX FALLS – Police in Sioux Falls were busy over the St. Patrick’s day holiday.

9 extra officers were on the roads from 7 p.m. Friday night through 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police made 6 DWI arrests during the saturation patrol and issued a total of 91 citations, including 14 speeding tickets.