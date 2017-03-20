Academy of Rock N Roll School of Dreams Hosts Fundraiser to Start up Academy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Academy of Rock N Roll School of Dreams kicked off their first fundraiser since announcing they will be opening their own academy, after the closure of Chuck Brennan’s Rock and Roll Academy.

The ten dollar entry fee gave the crowd admittance inside the American Legion, as bands lined up and rocked out.

The founder of the new academy says they hope to raise at least five thousand dollars to start up the opening process of the academy. Her goal is to open around summertime; however, she is asking the public for help.

“We need help; we need the support. It’s a nonprofit so we need the support, the help, we need the prayers, the encouragement and to not let it go. You know, we are still moving forward it just takes a little bit of time, “says Founder of Academy of Rock N Roll School of Dreams, Teri Katzenberger.

The academy is planning to have a monthly fundraiser, so if you were not able to attend, the next one is in April.

The event sold the academy’s t-shirts, baked goods, and had a raffle ticket sale going on as well.

If you would like to make donations, you can contact the academy on their Facebook Page.