Augustana Salvages Sunday Split With Bemidji

Vikings Take Three Of Four In Weekend Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana Baseball picked a series win against Bemidji State on Sunday after splitting the doubleheader. Augustana fell 7-2 in game one of the day but run-ruled the Beavers 12-2 in eight innings in the final game of the series to take the 4-game set three games to one.

Game One

The Vikings fell behind the Beavers early in game one after Bemidji State scored two runs in the top of the first inning.

Augustana cut the deficit to one in the second when Carter Wevik singled up the middle scoring Derek Dahlke who led off the inning with a single. Bemidji State added two more runs in the fourth to make it 4-1.

The Vikings were only able to score one more run in the game. Just like in inning two, Wevik singled up the middle this time scoring Kris Ashland who walked to open the inning. Bemidji State added two runs in the seventh to make it 7-2 and take the game.

Pitchers of Record

Win – Connor McNallan (1-2): 7 IP, 6 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned runs, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks

Loss – Ryan Hamilton (0-1): 3.1 IP, 7 hits, 4 runs, 0 earned runs, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks

Viking Notables

Augustana fell to 21-7 against the Bemidji State with the game one loss

Wevik was 2-for-2 in the game with two RBIs

The Vikings only struck out twice as a team

Augustana left six runners on base

Dalton Allen pitched 2.2 innings giving up two hits while striking out one

Zach Reeg pitched two-thirds of an inning giving up three hits and three earned runs

Nick Hanson pitched a third of an inning and didn’t allow a hit

Game Two

The Vikings had everything working in the final game against Bemidji State. Augustana fell behind 1-0 in the top of the second inning but a Tyler Field home run in the bottom half of the inning tied the contest at one.

Augustana took the lead in the fourth inning after Dahlke connected on his second home run of the weekend. Dahlke’s blast also drove in Patrick O’Donnell who reached on a single up the middle and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. The Vikings took a 4-1 lead later in the inning on a Rafael Eigenmann single to third that scored Lucas Wilber.

The Vikings were back on the scoreboard an inning later when Field doubled to right center scoring O’Donnell. Wevik earned his third RBI in the last two games when he singled through the left side, driving in Field.

After Bemidji State scored their final run of the game in the top of the sixth, Augustana went back to work in the bottom half of the inning. O’Donnell singled to right scoring Eigenmann. With the bases loaded RIley Johnson scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 8-2 Vikings. Field hit his second double of the game down the right-field line, driving in O’Donnell and Sam Baier. The Vikings took an 11-2 lead in the sixth after Wevik doubled down the left field line to score Field.

In the eighth inning, the Vikings took a 12-2 lead on a Wilber single down the left field line that drove in O’Donnell from third. The run gave Augustana a 10 run advantage and a run-rule victory.

Pitchers of Record

Win – Tyler Vaughn (1-0): 6 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk

Loss – Ryan Fransen (1-1): 4 IP, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk

Viking Notables

Augustana improved to 22-7 against the Bemidji State with the game two win

Field hit his second home run of the season and eighth of his career

Dahlke hit his second home run of the weekend and his second of his career

Augustana left six runners on base

The Vikings hit four doubles as a team

Wevik stole his first base of the season

Lincoln Voss pitched one inning of relief striking out three and not allowing a hit

Ryne Lees pitched one inning giving up a hit and striking out one

Field had a season-high four RBIs

Three Vikings recorded multiple RBIs: Field (4), Wevik (2), Dahlke (2)

O’Donnell had his second, 4-hit game of the series against Bemidji State. He scored a season-high four runs

Up Next

Augustana will be at home once again next weekend. The Vikings will host the University of Mary for a four-game Series Saturday and Sunday. First pitch on Saturday, March 25 is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. with Sunday’s game one scheduled for noon.