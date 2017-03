Dakota State Swept At Briar Cliff

Trojans Still Winless After 20-8 And 11-3 Losses

SIOUX CITY, IA — The Dakota State baseball team is still winless after a difficult Sunday afternoon in Sioux City.

Despite taking an early 5-1 lead in the first game of their doubleheader at Briar Cliff, the Trojans couldn’t maintain the lead and fell to the Chargers in a slugfest 20-8. Briar Cliff completed the sweep with an 11-3 victory in game two.

