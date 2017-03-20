Dell Rapids Shop Vandalized Over Weekend

DELL RAPIDS, S.D.- A Dell Rapids store owner says she wants to better protect her business after falling victim to vandalism over the weekend.

Fortunately, nothing was taken, but this incident has robbed the owner of her sense of security.

“You didn’t just break a window; you broke our trust, “says Owner of Alliecat Creations and Friends, Allie Miller.

That’s the message Miller, owner of Alliecat Creations and Friends has for the person or people who vandalized her store this weekend.

Miller says she got a phone call from police at 3:30 in the morning on Saturday.

They told her one of her windows had been smashed, to her surprise nothing was stolen from the store.

Now she’s left wondering why someone would do this.

“In Dell Rapids, in these smaller communities, you think why it is all of a sudden happening here. I realize it’s going be everywhere, but everyone knows everyone, so someone has to know something, “says Miller.

Although insurance will cover the damage, Miller says her sense of security has been shattered as well.

“I was upset; I think more than anything that somebody would want to do that to a small business owner. You know we are not made of money and it really takes away the security feeling that we have, “says Miller.

As the store picks up the pieces they are also looking at ways to prevent vandalism from happening to them again.

“I know, I for sure am looking into getting some security cameras now, just to protect the business and my vendors, “says Miller.

Police have no suspects if you have any information you’re asked to call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office or Crime-Stoppers.