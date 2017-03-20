JazzFest Announces 2017 Line-up

SIOUX FALLS – JazzFest announced its line-up for its three-day event today marking the beginning of their 26th year. JazzFest 2017 will be held at Yankton Trail Park from July 13th-15th.

Last year was a record breaking year for JazzFest with more than 130,000 people attending the three-day event.

The full line-up is:

HEADLINERS

MarchFourth

Robert Cray Band

Jonny Lang

MAIN STAGE

Brandon Sprague

Burlap Wolf King

Devon Allman Band

Dotsero

Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet

Hadden Sayers

Harry Watter (JazzFest JazzCamp Winner)

Joey Leones Chop Shop

Johnson McKinney

Sena Ehrhardt

2ND STAGE