JazzFest Announces 2017 Line-up
SIOUX FALLS – JazzFest announced its line-up for its three-day event today marking the beginning of their 26th year. JazzFest 2017 will be held at Yankton Trail Park from July 13th-15th.
Last year was a record breaking year for JazzFest with more than 130,000 people attending the three-day event.
The full line-up is:
HEADLINERS
- MarchFourth
- Robert Cray Band
- Jonny Lang
MAIN STAGE
- Brandon Sprague
- Burlap Wolf King
- Devon Allman Band
- Dotsero
- Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet
- Hadden Sayers
- Harry Watter (JazzFest JazzCamp Winner)
- Joey Leones Chop Shop
- Johnson McKinney
- Sena Ehrhardt
2ND STAGE
- Bob Levesque
- Brian Masek
- Burlap Wolf King
- Chris Borchardt
- Denham McDermott
- Dogs and Liars