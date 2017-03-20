JazzFest Announces 2017 Line-up

Adel Toay
SIOUX FALLS – JazzFest announced its line-up for its three-day event today marking the beginning of their 26th year. JazzFest 2017 will be held at Yankton Trail Park from July 13th-15th.

Last year was a record breaking year for JazzFest with more than 130,000 people attending the three-day event.

The full line-up is:

HEADLINERS

  • MarchFourth
  • Robert Cray Band
  • Jonny Lang

MAIN STAGE

  • Brandon Sprague
  • Burlap Wolf King
  • Devon Allman Band
  • Dotsero
  • Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet
  • Hadden Sayers
  • Harry Watter (JazzFest JazzCamp Winner)
  • Joey Leones Chop Shop
  • Johnson McKinney
  • Sena Ehrhardt

2ND STAGE

  • Bob Levesque
  • Brian Masek
  • Burlap Wolf King
  • Chris Borchardt
  • Denham McDermott
  • Dogs and Liars

