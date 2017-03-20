KNIGHT TIME: O’Gorman Celebrates Championship Sweep

First Time Since 2000 One School Has Won Girl's & Boy's Basketball State Titles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Last night the O’Gorman boy’s and girl’s basketball teams made history.

Today they came home.

The Knights returned from Rapid City to a celebration at the O’Gorman gym on Sunday afternoon in Sioux

For the girls their 53-48 win over Harrisburg in overtime of the State AA Championship is their first title since 1995 and first under 19 year head coach Kent Kolsrud. The boys 69-57 AA Championship victory over Aberdeen clinched their first since 2012.

Each team says winning it together makes it more special.