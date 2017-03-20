Louise Avenue Reconstruction Project to Begin Monday, March 20th

Lane closures on Louise Avenue will begin on Monday, March 20, 2017

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- South Louise Avenue will be reconstructed from West 41st Street to West 49th Street, including the intersection of 49th Street and Louise Avenue.

The current five-lane street will be widened to six lanes and include a median with left-turn lanes at select intersections throughout the corridor.

The project also will include adaptive traffic signals, new LED streetlights, and underground infrastructure including storm drainage.

One southbound lane and one northbound lane of Louise Avenue will remain open throughout the project.

Lane closures also will be in effect on 49th Street.

In the second phase of the project, West 49th Street will be closed west of Louise Avenue to accommodate the installation of storm drainage infrastructure.

This closure likely will begin in April and last until July. While this phase of the project is underway, alternative routes could include Westport Avenue, Oxbow Avenue, Terry Avenue, or Solberg Avenue, as well as 41st Street and 57th Street.

This $9.4 million project is scheduled to be complete by mid-November.

The prime contractor is D & G Concrete Construction Inc. of Sioux Falls.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.

To stay up to date about street construction in Sioux Falls, go to www.siouxfalls.org/street-construction.