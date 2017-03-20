Magician Travis Nye Pulls Trick On Unsuspecting Anchor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Magician Travis Nye is always one step ahead of his audience, which is what makes his performances something you have to see to believe. He performs across the Sioux Empire and also teaches magic classes for kids.

When our morning anchor, Ahtra Elnashar invited him on KDLT News Today, she expected to learn a magic trick and help Nye trick viewers with an Easter egg-themed illusion. However, she was the one who ended up getting tricked! Watch the video above to see her reaction when she realized she was set up for an even wilder illusion.

Nye recently set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to put on his shows for organizations, hospitals and non-profits that can’t cover his costs but still want to benefit from his performances. Nye says his goal for his shows is to give people “a moment that will last a lifetime.” For instance, when Nye performs at hospitals, he says he hopes to reach children and adults who may be suffering from an illness and “let them drop their guard and forget about their current situation.”

His 3 year-old son, Lincoln has also taken up an interest in magic and following in his dad’s footsteps. For more information on Travis Nye and his upcoming shows, click here.