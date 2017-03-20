Non-Profit Grants Yankton Police K9’s With Protected Vests

The organization has donated more than 2,300 vests to departments all across the country

YANKTON, S.D.- They say dog is man’s best friend and the Yankton Police Department is grateful for the opportunity to protect some of their best friends; their k-9 officers.

A Massachusetts-based nonprofit is providing the department with two new bullet and stab resistant vests for their K-9 unit.

The department says the dogs have become like family to them, so having these vests to protect them brings them some reassurance.

4-year-old Reno and officer Pekarek have been best friends for about a year now and the bond they have formed is unbreakable.

“He doesn’t really like to flee my side as you can see. He basically follows me everywhere and if I’m gone he starts to get lonely, starts to whine when I’m not at home, “Says Reno’s Handler, Officer Kyler Pekarek, of the Yankton Police Department.

From training to working 12 hours together, the two have become partners in duty.

That’s why the thought of Reno getting hurt in duty is something officer Pekarek doesn’t want to imagine, but thanks to a nonprofit organization that fear can be reduced.

“It’s definitely reassuring that he will have the vest, because he doesn’t know what he’s getting into in some situations, “says Pekarek.

Vested Interest, the Massachusetts-based nonprofit helps police departments all across the country by providing custom made bullet and stab resistant vests

And with the costs of the vests ranging from $1,800 to $2,200, the department says any help they can get is appreciated.

“Being on a budget sometimes it gets a little tight and certain things might get left out, but it’s very important that we protect our dogs just like we would protect our officers, “says Sergeant Jason Foote, of the Yankton Police Department.

Although the department hasn’t had a situation where the dogs could be injured they aren’t willing to take any risks.

“I mean we get attached to them; go to work with him, he comes home with me. I don’t know what I would do if someday I left work and he wasn’t with me, ‘says Pekarek.

The department will receive the vests in about 8 weeks.

The nonprofit also provided the Sioux Falls Police Department with three vests back in December.