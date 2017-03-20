Reconstruction Of Accident Working To Determine If Speed Was Factor

SIOUX FALLS – The Sioux Falls Police Department responded to the area of W. 41st St. and S. Shirley Ave Saturday evening for a report of a car/motorcycle accident. The initial investigation reflects that speed may have been a factor, however the complete investigation is on-going.

Police say the motorcycle was going West on 41st St. while a GMC Canyon pick-up was traveling East on 41st St. The GMC went to turn into a business and the motorcycle struck the truck, careened off and sideswiped a different pick-up.

The motorcycle operator was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured in the accident.

Witnesses in the area believed that the motorcycle was traveling to fast. Police say the reconstruction of the accident is still working to determine if speed was a factor of the crash.