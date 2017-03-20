Speed Likely A Factor in Vehicle vs. Motorcycle Accident that Closed 41st Street

The motorcycle operator was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-The Sioux Falls Police Department responded to the area of W. 41st St. and S. Shirley Ave Saturday evening for a report of a car/motorcycle accident.

The motorcycle operator was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured in the accident.

The initial investigation reflects that speed may have been a factor, however the complete investigation is on-going.