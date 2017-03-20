St. Cloud State Sweeps Wild Doubleheader At Sioux Falls

Coo Shutout 6-0 In Opener Before Dropping Slugfest Finale 15-13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A doubleheader that had to be moved to arch rival Augustana’s home field made things crazy enough for the University of Sioux Falls baseball team.

Then the Cougars actually played the games against St. Cloud State.

After getting shut down 6-0 by St. Cloud State in the first game of their Sunday evening doubleheader at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls, the Cougars blew a 10-4 lead in the nightcap and lost a wild 15-13 slugfest to the Huskies that didn’t finish until a little after 11:30 PM.

The two teams will wrap up their series a little over 12 hours later on Monday with another doubleheader at Ronken Field at noon.

