These Titans Will Be Remembered In Tea

Capture First State Basketball Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — This group of Titans will be remembered for generations to come in Tea.

The Tea boy’s basketball team defeated Madison 72-65 to capture their first State A Championship on Saturday night in Sioux Falls.

The Titans (21-4) entered the tournament as the 2nd seed but played like the best team in the state which, ultimately, they were. Along the way they knocked off the top seeded Bulldogs and second seeded St. Thomas More Cavaliers.