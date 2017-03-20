These Titans Will Be Remembered In Tea

Capture First State Basketball Championship
Zach Borg
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  This group of Titans will be remembered for generations to come in Tea.

The Tea boy’s basketball team defeated Madison 72-65 to capture their first State A Championship on Saturday night in Sioux Falls.

The Titans (21-4) entered the tournament as the 2nd seed but played like the best team in the state which, ultimately, they were.  Along the way they knocked off the top seeded Bulldogs and second seeded St. Thomas More Cavaliers.

Related Post

Madison Tops Titans In Tea
CHAMPIONSHIP SWEEP! O’Gorman Boys Join Girl...
Tea Topples Deuel
STATE AA: O’Gorman Boys & Girls Dethro...

You Might Also Like