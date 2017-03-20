W-I-N-N-E-R! New Scripps State Spelling Bee Winner Crowned in Vermillion

Addo's winning word was 'noggin.'

VERMILLION, S.D. – The state’s top spellers met at the University of South Dakota Saturday for the Scripps Spelling Bee state final, crowning Nana Addo of Dakota Dunes with the top prize.

After advancing through school and regional competitions, 15 spellers competed for a chance to attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee hosted in Washington, D.C. May 28-June 2.

The second place finisher was Ryan Presler of Sioux Falls. Harshavardhan Kadarkaraisamy of Vermillion won third place.

The Scripps Spelling Bee has been sponsored by USD since 2012. A complete list of competitors is below.

Aubrey Rutledge of Mitchell

Josie McCord of Mitchell

Maddie Knox of Mitchell

Caleb Weishaar of Rapid City

Sam Gibbon of Rapid City

Sierra Oesterling of Rapid City

Lacey Howe of Sioux Falls

Lauren Vander Esch of Sioux Falls.

Ryan Presler of Sioux Falls

Harshavardhan Kadarkaraisamy of Vermillion

Nana Addo of Vermillion

Varunsundhar Kadarkaraisamy of Vermillion

Alexandra Radke-Kiesz of Watertown

Jamie Robbins of Watertown

Nathan Cole-Dai of Watertown