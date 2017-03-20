W-I-N-N-E-R! New Scripps State Spelling Bee Winner Crowned in Vermillion
Addo's winning word was 'noggin.'
VERMILLION, S.D. – The state’s top spellers met at the University of South Dakota Saturday for the Scripps Spelling Bee state final, crowning Nana Addo of Dakota Dunes with the top prize.
Addo’s winning word was ‘noggin.’
After advancing through school and regional competitions, 15 spellers competed for a chance to attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee hosted in Washington, D.C. May 28-June 2.
The second place finisher was Ryan Presler of Sioux Falls. Harshavardhan Kadarkaraisamy of Vermillion won third place.
The Scripps Spelling Bee has been sponsored by USD since 2012. A complete list of competitors is below.
Aubrey Rutledge of Mitchell
Josie McCord of Mitchell
Maddie Knox of Mitchell
Caleb Weishaar of Rapid City
Sam Gibbon of Rapid City
Sierra Oesterling of Rapid City
Lacey Howe of Sioux Falls
Lauren Vander Esch of Sioux Falls.
Ryan Presler of Sioux Falls
Harshavardhan Kadarkaraisamy of Vermillion
Nana Addo of Vermillion
Varunsundhar Kadarkaraisamy of Vermillion
Alexandra Radke-Kiesz of Watertown
Jamie Robbins of Watertown
Nathan Cole-Dai of Watertown