WNIT: Colorado Buffaloes SDSU In Overtime

Jacks Season Ends With 81-75 Loss

BROOKINGS, S.D. — It took until overtime in the second round of the Women’s NIT but the South Dakota State women’s basketball team’s season came to an end Sunday in front of a 2,793 fans at Frost Arena. Colorado, led by Kennedy Leonard and Haley Smith, snapped the Jackrabbits’ 10-game home win streak with an 81-75 victory.

Junior Ellie Thompson‘s 20 points and eight rebounds led the Jackrabbits, who end the season 23-9. Senior Kerri Young and sophomore Madison Guebert each added 17 points. Young scored six points in the extra period while Guebert helped force the extra period.

Colorado, now 17-15, plays Iowa in the WNIT’s third round. Leonard scored a game-high 29 points, 10 coming in overtime, to go with a team-high eight assists and seven rebounds. Smith added 21 points while Makenzie Ellis recorded 10 points.

The Jackrabbits used three 3-point field goals to race to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter. SDSU also forced Colorado into 3-of-14 shooting and five turnovers.

Thompson gave State a 27-14 lead with a 3-point field goal with 7:05 to play in the second quarter. Colorado rallied, closing the half on a 14-2 run. SDSU committed four turnovers and made only 1 of 7 field goals during that stretch.

Smith gave the Buffaloes a 33-31 lead with a 3-point field goal at 8:02. Colorado eventually took a 10-point lead, 49-39, with 2:55 left in the third quarter.

Leonard gave CU a 13-point advantage, 58-45, by sinking two free throws with 6:23 remaining. Senior Clarissa Ober and Guebert hit back-to-back 3-point field goals to bring State within seven, 58-51. Guebert recorded back-to-back layups to tie the game at 63 with 36.5 seconds left. The Jackrabbits had a chance to win the game in regulation but missed two shots in the final three seconds.

After Ober made two free throws to open the scoring in overtime, Colorado scored eight-straight points for a 71-65 lead. Leonard gave CU a 76-67 advantage with 48 seconds to play, then Young made back-to-back 3-point field goals to make it 76-73. State could not get any closer.

