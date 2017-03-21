App Of The Week: Dropbox Paper

Tech Tango Today

Dropbox paper, is a new flexible shared workspace collaboration app where team members can contribute text, images, & tasks – all in a single document with modern commenting and tagging features.

You can easily see who contributed to the document. Anyone can add images to make a gallery. Add a task list with due dates and assign a team member. Modern commenting with @mentions automatically notifies the member.

Team members can comment with text, emojis and stickies to add personality. Members can all contribute to the document at the same time via their IOS, Android or web browser device.

I’m Francie Black. For more great apps visit techtangotoday.com