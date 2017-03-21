Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Dazzles At Packed Elmen Center

Host of 'Cosmos' speaks at Augustana forum

SIOUX FALLS – A rockstar in the science community was in Sioux Falls Monday night.

Astrophysicist and host of the hit series “Cosmos” Neil deGrasse Tyson spoke at Augustana University.

You might think, ‘that’s way over my head.’

But Tyson, who walked out to a standing ovation, broke the ice early.

“They wanted me to speak for like 30 minutes. I said ‘No, how often am I in South Dakota? How often is that?” Tyson joked. “And the universe is vast. I’ll get it in there. Just hold your pee and we’ll be fine.”

Tyson spoke to a packed Elmen Center on topics like the universe and dark matter. But he also touched on scientific perspective and even life itself.

Those who waited to see the famous scientist said he has the ability to make science relatable.

“I’ve been a big fan of Tyson for quite a long time,” said Gideon Carlisle of Sioux Falls. “He’s been a wonderful influence in educating on science and the important issues that need to be addressed in this global, informational age. He’s kind of bridged the gap.”

More than 3,500 people attended Monday night’s forum. Tickets went on sale back in November – and sold out in about 10 minutes.