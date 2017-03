Authorities ID Rapid City Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of the Rapid City man who died in a weekend motorcycle crash in the Rapid City area.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as 51-year-old Ronald West.

Sheriff’s deputies found West’s body with the help of Rapid City police at the scene of the crash on Dark Canyon Road early Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation.