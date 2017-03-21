Back-To-Stock Lead

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Furniture Mart USA Distribution Center is currently seeking a reliable, self-motivated individual to join their team as a full-time Back-To-Stock Lead!

If you have a “go-getter” personality, excellent computer skills, and desire to use your talents at a successful, family-owned company, then this position may be just the role for your career ambitions!

Schedule:

Monday – Friday (1:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.)

Rotating Saturdays (12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

All of our full-time positions come with benefits including medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, PTO & Sick pay, excellent employee discounts, access to our on-site fitness center and more!

Requirements:

Position requires computer system knowledge, ability to operate a forklift, and the ability to lift furniture in excess of 100 lbs. Upon job offer, must be able to pass background check and drug test before starting work.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply in person at our distribution center (140 E. Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104) or apply online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers

EOE