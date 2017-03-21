The Best Shopping In Sioux Falls All In One Place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The top boutiques in Sioux Falls are all coming together for a night of shopping at Canton Barn on Wednesday for a second “Clothes til Close” event.

The shopping event runs from 5-8:30 p.m. with vendors like Jamie’s Boutique, J.Ella Boutique, The Paisley Pod, Filly Flair and many more selling their top items for spring. The same event in November had over 900 women in attendance.

Courtney Vanderpol from Filly Flair says she loves participating in the event because it’s a great way to support local businesses. Vanderpol represented Filly Flair at the event in November and says it was such a huge success that she can’t wait to participate again. Watch the video above to see some of the pieces Filly Flair will be selling at the event.

Vanderpol suggests that shoppers arrive early to avoid missing out on popular items. There will also be a bar at the newly-remodeled Canton Barn to help shoppers unwind.

To learn more about “Clothes til Close” or RSVP to the event, click here.