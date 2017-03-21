Billion Automotive – Paralegal
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Position: Paralegal
Department: Corporate Finance and Legal
Reports to: CFO
Job Purpose: Provide administrative support to corporate officers including CFO and General Counsel.
Essential Job Duties:
• Welcomes guests and employees by greeting them in person or on the telephone; answering or directing inquiries.
• Produces information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text, data, and graphics; coordinating case preparation for attorney.
• Conserves General Counsels time by reading, researching, reviewing, verifying, and routing correspondence, reports and legal documents
• Drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; organizing meetings; scheduling couriers, court reporters, expert witnesses, anticipating changes in litigation and other special legal functions.
• Produces department reports for CFO and other team members daily/monthly as requested.
• Maintains Office calendar by planning and scheduling conferences, teleconferences, and travel;
• Represents corporate office by communicating and obtaining information; following-up on delegated assignments; knowing when to act and when to refer matters to attorney.
• Maintains client confidence by keeping client/attorney information confidential.
• Filing and organization of Company and legal records, discussions; maintaining transcripts; documenting and maintaining evidence.
• Maintains office supplies by checking stocks; placing and expediting orders; evaluating new products.
• Forwards information by receiving and distributing communications; collecting and mailing correspondence; copying information.
• Respond to emails and phone calls on behalf of CFO and General Counsel.
• Screens correspondence and phone calls for CFO and General Counsel. Answers/provides information when appropriate.
Requirements:
• H.S diploma required, some secondary education a plus.
• Paralegal certificate/experience preferred.
• Office Experience – General, Scheduling, Telephone Skills, Typing, Documentation Skills, Meeting Planning.
• Strong Written and Verbal Communication.
• Dependability & Attention to Detail.
• Computer skills to include: MS Office including Excel spreadsheet.
• Good driving record.
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3945
jobs@billionauto.com
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/paralegal-sioux-falls-sd/view/1457