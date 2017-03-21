Cartwright Leads OG to State AA Title

O'Gorman's Cartwright follows in father's footsteps

Matt Cartwright isn’t afraid to be making or calling the shots in pressure packed moments.

Matt Cartwright, O’Gorman Senior:”Yeah, I want the ball for sure. I’d be fine with taking that last shot but I’d also be fine with giving it to any of my teammates because I trust them all with it …”

Perhaps because he grew up with a little bit of that being the son of former SDSU star Bill Cartwright, who scored more than a thousand points at State from 1985 through 1989.

Matt:”I don’t think it was really pressure, but it helped me grow because he learned a lot and then he brought it towards me and helped me grow in the way he learned to…”

Coached by his dad since 2nd grade, Matt is known more for his shooting touch than his 6’8 father was, averaging 21 points a game this season to lead O’Gorman to the state title.

Derek Robey. OG Boys BB Coach:”If he’s not the player of the year or Mr. Basketball I’d like to know who is. He’s incredible in terms of what he did for us at times throughout the year. But the thing I will say right out of the gate is he’s a better person than he is a basketball player…”

Like father, son will also play college ball starting next year at Augustana.

Matt:”Culture, teammates, coaches. They all just feel like what we just accomplished here, I think we can go and accomplish that again there…”

Makes sense. Matt is, after all, used to turning pressure into victory.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.