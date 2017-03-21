The Easiest Fundraiser of All…Just Eat!

"Dine Out for LifeScape" is Tuesday, March 21st, followed by the first ever LifeScape radiothon on March 23rd.

Help support a wonderful cause in Sioux Falls just by going out to eat.

“Dine Out for LifeScape,” is Tuesday, March 21 and area restaurants are donating a portion of their sales for the day to LifeScape.

Restaurants include the Original Pancake House, The Keg, Camille’s, The Barrel House, Krav’n, Honey Baked Ham, both Noodles & Company, plus all five Dairy Queen locations in Sioux Falls.

“You can get treats, you can get lunch, you can get supper.” Kim Haiar with LifeScape said, “It’s a wonderful thing and all for a good cause.”

The first ever radiothon for LifeScape will follow the “Dine Out for LifeScape” fundraiser on March 23rd. The radiothon will be featured on Sunny Radio and run through March 24th, and be broadcast live from LifeScape’s 26th Street facility.

The radiothon will share stories of children and adults with disabilities supported by LifeScape and be simulcast in Sioux Falls & Sioux City.

“These kids and adults that we work with have the most joy that you’d ever see in the world.” Haiar said, “They really teach you how to live.”