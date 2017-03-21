Ecommerce Merchandising Assistant

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Reports to: Managing Director of Marketing

Join Furniture Mart USA and find yourself in the middle of the ever-evolving, fast-paced retail industry and growing ecommerce arena.

In this role, the Ecommerce Merchandising Assistant plays an integral role in helping ensure that customers visiting our ecommerce store are as are inspired, informed and confident about the products we offer as they would be after visiting our physical stores. Through this, the Ecommerce Merchandising Assistant plays an integral role in helping ensure a positive online shopping experience to help drive overall company sales. This position supports both the Marketing and Merchandising teams by updating product specifications, images, descriptions and collections on the company’s ecommerce website.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• Supports Omni-channel product management by ensuring top selling products are well merchandised and available on the ecommerce website

• Partners with the internal Merchandising team to ensure accurate and timely management of product pricing, status and stock levels on the ecommerce website

• Updates all facets of products details on the ecommerce website including SKU & brand/vendor information, copy, image(s), pricing, collections, related items and other important product details

• Writes SEO relevant product descriptions, excelling in correct spelling, punctuation and grammar

• Helps digitally prepare product images for the website

DETAILS

• This is a full-time position with standard business hours, 8AM to 5PM, Monday through Friday

• On-site, hands-on training to support SEO writing skills, image preparation and other job specific skills

• Full access to on-site fitness facility and convenience store

Requirements:

• Self-motivated with a high level of attention to detail for accuracy and consistency

• Detail oriented with strong organization skills

• Must be able to work in a collaborate, creative work environment

• Must be able to multi-task and manage priorities

COMPUTER SKILLS

Personal Computer proficiency; MS Office preferred including MS Outlook. Specific, job-related skills such as learning a CMS or sharing Google Docs can / will be taught.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply in person at 140 E. Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57014 or online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers

EOE