Floor Merchandiser Associate

The Furniture Mart

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

The Furniture Mart in Sioux Falls is seeking a Floor Merchandiser Associate to work with the Designer by performing a number of job functions that are critical to offering our customers the best experience when they shop in our store. This individual assists the design team, working with the furniture and accessories on the show floor to create a pleasant visual shopping experience for our customers.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Ensuring products are unloaded, received and set within the store

• Taking product out of packaging and assemble and prep as needed

• Working with the Visual Merchandising/Design team to set floor displays

• Supporting the Visual Merchandising/Design team with the movement and display of furniture and accessories throughout the store

• Working with the Merchandising/Design team to ensure products are displayed according to design direction

• Providing warehouse support, stocking and inventory functions

Schedule:

M-F (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) with an occasional weekend or evening.

FT position (40 hours/week) with benefits including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, PTO & Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, great employee discounts on furniture, accessories, and flooring, plus free access to the company’s fitness center and more!

Requirements:

Requires frequent heavy lifting – moving furniture to/from the warehouse and around the show floor. Computer skills are necessary – interest in design an added bonus.

Must be able to lift furniture up to 100 lbs. Must be able to pass a background check and drug test prior to starting work.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply in person at 1625 13th Avenue E., West Fargo, ND 58078 or online at http://www.thefurnituremart.com/careers