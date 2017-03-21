Former City Councilor Jim Entenman Announces Candidacy For Mayor

SIOUX FALLS – Another candidate has announced their candidacy for Mayor of Sioux Falls.

Jim Entenman has thrown his hat into the ring. Entenman served on the Sioux Falls City Council for one term after being elected in 2010. And has ran the J& L Harley Davidson business for the past 42 years. Now retired, Entenman says he has time to focus solely on serving the city.

He says, if elected, he will focus on reducing drug use in the area and helping businesses grow.