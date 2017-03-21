Huron Man Announces Bid For South Dakota State Treasurer

HURON, S.D. (AP) – A staff member for a South Dakota U.S. senator is planning to seek the Republican nomination for state treasurer.

Josh Haeder, of Huron, says he wants to help make a better financial future for the next generation of people in South Dakota. The current treasurer, Rich Sattgast, is limited from seeking another term.

Haeder has worked as a personal banker, agriculture and business lending manager and with a credit counseling agency. He serves as northeast director for Republican. U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds.

Haeder is set to pursue the Republican nomination for treasurer at the party’s state convention in 2018.

The Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division is currently holding more than $392 million in unclaimed funds. The state holds the money in a custodial capacity until the money can be returned to the rightful owners.