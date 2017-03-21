Installer

Furniture Mart Office & Design

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

The Furniture Mart Office and Design in Sioux Falls, SD is seeking a full-time office furniture Installer. This is an exciting opportunity to grow with the company.

This position involves delivery, installation of a variety of office furniture including desks, chairs, workstations, cubicles etc. Frequent overnight travel is required.

Schedule:

40 hours per week (M-F) with schedule flexibility.

Competitive salary plus complete benefit package including medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, PTO and Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, employee discounts, on-site company fitness center and more!

Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Requirements:

Must be detail orientated, have experience with power tools and able to lift in excess of 100 lbs. on a regular basis. The ability to read instruction manuals and blueprints is essential. Must be dependable and have good communication skills. Prior to starting work, must be able to pass background check, motor vehicle record (MVR)check and drug screen.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers or in person at 2101 W. 41st Street, Suite 34C, Sioux Falls, SD 57105.