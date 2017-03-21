Klatt, Peters Shine At Dan Lennon

Class A athletes compete at the Dan Lennon on Monday

It was a big day for a pair of long distance standouts at the Dakotadome in Vermillion. Lincoln’s Courtney Klatt won the girls 1600 Meter Run by 7 seconds with a time of 5:23.56. Maddie Lavin finished 2nd. And in the boys 1600 Meter Run is was West Central’s Derick Peters wining by 9 seconds with a time of 4:27.8. There was also a record set Monday when SC West’s Khenadi Jones ran the 60 Meter Dash in 7.72 seconds.

Former Dakota State head coach Buzz Stevenson was the recipient of the Dan Lennon Award.

The Class B athletes compete on Tuesday.