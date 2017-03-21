Leave Management Specialist

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

This Specialist role will focus on Leave Management and will respond to escalated inquiries from the Employee Service Center and other stakeholders by providing information regarding Leave of Absence (LOA) policies and guidelines. Receive and process LOA requests. Assess, adjudicate, track, and monitor all leave of absence claims (e.g. FMLA). Complete and ensure accurate documentation for all disability activities including FMLA. Work with payroll to ensure employees on applicable leaves of absence are paid accurately. Authorize return to work using physician documentation, departmental ability to comply with restrictions, and knowledge of the physical requirements of the existing job or alternative job. Assist employees in getting back to work and receiving appropriate benefits according to organizational policies and legal regulations. Ability to deliver high quality customer service consistently in a professional manner. Ability to follow strict policy guidelines. General analytical and problem solving skills. General organizational skills. Attention to detail (particularly with entering data). Ability to handle multiple customer requests in a timely manner. Strong customer service focus. Strong interpersonal and listening skills. Strong communication skills. Effective prioritization, follow-up skills and the ability to escalate issues when necessary. Ability to follow standard operating procedures. Ability to deal with ambiguity. Flexibility to accommodate staff scheduling changes. Ability to handle confidential and sensitive information.

Requirements:

Bachelors degree in Human Resources, Business or related discipline required. 1-3 years experience in employee benefits.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/leave-management-specialist/465719A4F7504E9DB48489B36B93A8E2/job/