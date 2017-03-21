Magazine Delivery Route
Sioux Falls Woman Magazine
Job Location:
Sioux Falls & Tea areas
Job Description:
Part Time delivery of magazines to designated route locations.
Requirements:
-Must be able to lift 35 -40 lbs regularly.
-Must have a reliable, fully insured vehicle.
-Must be honest, reliable and timely, with the ability to work independently.
-Must be available and flexible during business hours to deliver to business locations when they
are open.
Contact Information:
Call Jared at 605-728-9118 for more information.