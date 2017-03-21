Magazine Delivery Route

Sioux Falls Woman Magazine

Job Location:

Sioux Falls & Tea areas

Job Description:

Part Time delivery of magazines to designated route locations.

Requirements:

-Must be able to lift 35 -40 lbs regularly.

-Must have a reliable, fully insured vehicle.

-Must be honest, reliable and timely, with the ability to work independently.

-Must be available and flexible during business hours to deliver to business locations when they

are open.

Contact Information:

Call Jared at 605-728-9118 for more information.