Man Convicted Of Robbing Sioux Falls Casino Given Another 25-Year Sentence

A Lincoln County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday afternoon for robbing a Sioux Falls casino.

Jason Dunkelberger, of Tea, faced up to 50 years in prison for 1st degree robbery after he was convicted of robbing Jackson’s Casino in December of 2015. The judge’s 25-year sentence is to run consecutive to another 25-year prison sentence handed down in late January.

In that case, Dunkelberger pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Attempted Robbery of the Heart T Stop in Hartford and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. In exchange, the state dismissed two other robbery cases.

Dunkelberger was also ordered Tuesday to pay more than $1,406 in restitution to Jackson’s Casino.