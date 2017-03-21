Marketing Manager

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Develops and manages relations with partners, external distribution agents and distribution channels to achieve marketing goals. Developing the overall advertising strategies and detailed action plans for healthcare organizations; monitoring the operation of the action plans. Managing marketing projects to achieve marketing objectives. Maintaining relationships with sponsors and agencies. Monitoring the healthcare industry trends; identifying potential healthcare requirements, and reporting the findings to management. Performing various marketing activities and technical support on large or complex cases, such as agreement negotiation, promotion presentation, budget making, and healthcare industry information updating. Will be responsible for managing staff members.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, planning, public relations, or related field. Must have at least five years of professional working experience in marketing, planning or communication, preferably in a large hospital or health system or another health care setting. Previous leadership experience preferred. Must be a strategic, systems thinker, clear and concise communicator and have a thorough knowledge of marketing theory. Position requires incumbent to be self-motivated, work independently, and demonstrate strong creative and critical thinking skills. Must be able to work closely with various health system personnel and be able to effectively manage multiple demands at one time. Must demonstrate leadership, negotiation and thoughtful, confident decision making. Must have thorough understanding of the concepts and principles related to marketing, printing and graphics. Has vision and values that are compatible with the organization. Embraces systems thinking. Skillful at managing change. Understands a systems approach to problem solving and process improvement involving staff. Has an understanding of marketing concepts, branding and positioning of services within the marketplace. Must demonstrate leadership, negotiation and thoughtful, confident decision making when working with a variety of stakeholders.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhelath.org

877-243-1372

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/manager-marketing-sanford-health-plan/478691E03986472C9D8E0871CEA34A28/job/