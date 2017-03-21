Melsted Wins 400th At Augustana

Augie softball coach wins 400th with Vikings
Mark Ovenden
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University softball head coach Gretta Melsted won her 400th career game as the Vikings’ head coach in a 1-0 win over the University of Central Missouri on Sunday morning. The Vikings (15-7) ended the six-game trip with a 4-1 loss to Pittsburg State.

Melsted owns a career record of 400-186 in 11 seasons at Augustana, giving her a career record of 481-277 all-time.

Augustana returns to action Tuesday, March 28, hosting Wayne State in the NSIC opener at 3 p.m. at Bowden Field.

Related Post

Northwest Missouri State Ends Augustana’s Ch...
Augie Men Snap Home Skid Against Northern
Busack Has Big Week For Augie
Mustangs Rally To End Augustana’s Home Win S...

You Might Also Like