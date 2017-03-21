Melsted Wins 400th At Augustana

Augie softball coach wins 400th with Vikings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University softball head coach Gretta Melsted won her 400th career game as the Vikings’ head coach in a 1-0 win over the University of Central Missouri on Sunday morning. The Vikings (15-7) ended the six-game trip with a 4-1 loss to Pittsburg State.

Melsted owns a career record of 400-186 in 11 seasons at Augustana, giving her a career record of 481-277 all-time.

Augustana returns to action Tuesday, March 28, hosting Wayne State in the NSIC opener at 3 p.m. at Bowden Field.