Motorcyclist Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Crash

SIOUX FALLS – Police and fire crews are investigating after a motorcycle crashed into a car Monday evening.

Police say just before 6:30 p.m., a motorcyclist heading east on 41st Street, at Grange Avenue, driving at a “high rate of speed,” collided with a southbound vehicle that was turning at the intersection. The driver of the car wasn’t seriously hurt. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Identities of those involved have not been released.