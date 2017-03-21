Murder Trial Goes Through Third Day

State Continues To Call Witnesses Pertaining To April 2016 Homicide

Tuesday marked the third day of Jared Stone’s murder trial in Sioux Falls.

Stone is accused of shooting and killing Baptiste White Eyes, 28, outside the Lucky Lady Casino in Sioux Falls last April.

The state continues to call up witnesses in this case as six more people testified Tuesday.

The primary focuses in court include Stone’s alleged escape crossing through several states.

Two Nebraska Highway Patrol troopers at the time of the incident testified that Stone took them on a high-speed chase toward Wyoming.

They say speeds went at or around one hundred miles per hour and it took several attempts at spike strips to stop Stone’s car.

Stone was eventually arrested in Wyoming.

Two Sioux Falls police detectives were also questioned by the state.

The video of the police interview with Stone was shown to the courtroom.

It showed a distressed and upset Stone as he kept his head in his hands throughout most of the interview.

The remaining testimony centered around the autopsy done on Baptiste White Eyes.

The defense for Stone argued for a mistrial after they say information used during testimony was off-limits.

However, the requested was denied.

Due to additional witnesses added to this case, testimony is expected to continue into Wednesday.

Stone is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

State prosecutors ruled out the death penalty, stating evidence in the case didn’t fit the requirement.