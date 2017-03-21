North Dakota Legislature OKs Hidden Firearms Without Permit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The North Dakota Legislature has approved a bill that allows those who qualify permission to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

The Senate approved the measure 34-13 on Tuesday. The House last month passed the proposal that allows people 18 and older to forgo background checks and classes that are now required.

Supporters say the bill promotes constitutional rights and allows protection from criminals. Critics worry it could lead to more shootings as people with less training would be carrying weapons.

About a dozen states already have similar laws. The South Dakota Legislature this month approved a similar measure but GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed it, saying his state’s gun laws are reasonable.

North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum hasn’t said whether he would support the bill.