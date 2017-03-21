Police: 12-Year-Old Arrested For Attempting To Sell Marijuana At School

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Police arrested a 12-year-old Edison Middle School student after he tried to sell marijuana to his classmates.

Police say the 12-year-old boy brought marijuana to school on Monday and was trying to sell it to his classmates, but the classmates refused. School staff ended up becoming aware of this and found 3.7 grams of marijuana after searching the students locker. According to police this is one of the youngest cases of distribution that they have seen.

“We’ve had kids bring marijuana to school to just kind of show it off, but in this instance he was trying to sell it,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

The 12-year-old was arrested for possession marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in a drug free zone.