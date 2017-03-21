Roncalli’s Dosch Retires As Football Coach

Legendary SD High School football coach calls it a career

Terry Dosch, Head Football and Head Boys Track and Field Coach at Roncalli High School has asked to be released from his coaching duties for the upcoming 2017-18 school year. He would continue with his teaching assignment with the Aberdeen Catholic Schools. Coach Dosch has been coaching football for the past 38 years, 37 as a head coach, including the past 32 at Roncalli. He has also served as a track coach for the past 30 years including the last 20 as head boys coach.

During his career Dosch’s football teams have won 236 games, which ranks 8th all time among SD coaches and 4th among coaches were active this season. The Cavaliers won 13 Northeast Conference Championships, played in the state semifinals 8 times and advanced to the state championship game 3 times, including back to back championships in 2005 and 2006 and a state runners up in. He also coached the Faulkton Trojans to a North Central Conference title and a birth in the first ever state championship playoff games at the Dakota Dome in 1981. He was a five time Regional Coach of the Year, two time winner of the State Coaches Association Football Coach of the Year, two time nominee for the National Power of Influence Award from USA Football and a 2016 nominee for National High School Football Coach of the Year. In addition he was selected to the SD Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013.

Under Coach Dosch the Cavalier Boys Track and Field Teams won 10 Northeast Conference Championships, 8 Regional Championships, and were State A Champions in 2006. In addition, they won two Combined Boys & Girls State Championships with Coach Dosch and Mark Stone working together. Dosch has been Area Coach of the Year 3 times and in addition was a Finalist for National Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year in 2016.

Coach Dosch feels extremely blessed to have been able to work with so many awesome young people throughout the years and cherishes the relationships he has developed with them. In addition he has been fortunate to work with numerous fellow coaches with whom he has established deep and lasting friendships. These things mean more than any victory ever could.