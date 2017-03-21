Senior Financial Analyst

Advanced in the coordination, collaboration with managers and completion of annual operating and capital budgets. Maintain and report management systems, reviewing all financial data for accuracy. Maintain various departmental statistical and financial data. Projects shall include evaluation the financial impact of new programs, formulating financial forecast and modeling, preparing projections for new building projects, rate analysis and other projects. Basic understanding of accounting principles and standards is required. The financial analyst be professional demonstrate leadership ability. Able to demonstrate use of knowledge in making forecasts based on statistical analysis. Ability to interpret complex financial and accounting data. Must be self directed, autonomous and yet be able to work in an interdependent role. Must have excellent critical thinking, problem solving and analytical skills to collaborate with managers. Attention to detail is essential. Work must be well documented. Must be able to communicate with all level of management and employees, both orally and in writing.

A CPA certificate is desirable but not required. Bachelor’s degree in accounting required and at least 4 years of healthcare related experience. Excellent understanding of federal 340B rules and accounting principles and standards are required.

