Sioux Falls Man Facing Child Pornography Charges Pleads Not Guilty

Jill Johnson
Share This:

A Sioux Falls man facing multiple child pornography charges entered a not guilty plea Tuesday.

Forty-eight-year-old Mark Ullrich is charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 250 years in prison.

Authorities say they received a cyber tip that Ullrich was downloading images of children as young as 3-months-old. They say sometime between Feb. 18 through Feb. 28, he was using a file sharing program with his neighbors unsecured WiFi connection. Prosecutors say many of the files contained videos of children being sexually assaulted by adults.

The judge kept his bond at $50,000.

Related Post

SF Police: During Fight, Man Hit Girlfriend Over T...
Sioux Falls Church Hopes To Promote Unity Through ...
First Of Its Kind, One Stop Shop Child Advocacy Ce...
Two Men Arrested For Using Counterfeit Bills At SF...

You Might Also Like