Sioux Falls Man Facing Child Pornography Charges Pleads Not Guilty

A Sioux Falls man facing multiple child pornography charges entered a not guilty plea Tuesday.

Forty-eight-year-old Mark Ullrich is charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 250 years in prison.

Authorities say they received a cyber tip that Ullrich was downloading images of children as young as 3-months-old. They say sometime between Feb. 18 through Feb. 28, he was using a file sharing program with his neighbors unsecured WiFi connection. Prosecutors say many of the files contained videos of children being sexually assaulted by adults.

The judge kept his bond at $50,000.