South Dakota, Iowa Confirm Pipeline Vandalism

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Authorities in a second state have confirmed an incident of vandalism against the Dakota Access pipeline.

Mahaska County Sheriff Russell Van Renterghem in Iowa says it appears someone used a torch to cut a hole in the empty pipeline at an above-ground safety valve site southeast of Des Moines. He says it appears the culprit maneuvered under a fence around the facility.

The incident was discovered March 13. A similar incident was discovered Friday in southeastern South Dakota.

Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners said in court documents Monday that there have been “coordinated physical attacks” along the $3.8 billion pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois, but company officials didn’t provide further details.

State officials in North Dakota and Illinois say they aren’t immediately aware of any incidents in their states.