Sterling eMarketing – Digital Marketing Specialist
Sterling eMarketing
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Sterling eMarketing in Sioux Falls is currently hiring a full time Digital Marketing Specialist to join our team.
Sterling eMarketing is a fast-paced corporate team. This position is an addition to the Marketing and Sales team that will be a key player on a team made up of other marketing and sales professionals.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
-Coordinate and develop multimedia packages for the organization
-Plan and execute web, marketing database, email, social media, and display advertising campaigns
-Maintain campaign reporting, metrics, and site analysis
-Oversee day-to-day activities of company affiliates
-Plan and oversee execution of campaign schedules and budgets
-Lead management off the digital touch points of the organization
-Other duties/projects as assigned
We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance as well as 401(K) with an employer match.
Requirements:
Our ideal candidate will:
-Education: Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field.
-Proven working experience in digital marketing
-Solid understanding of digital production and marketing strategies
-Possess proven experience in innovative digital campaign and effective service delivery
-Ability to manage micro sites, social media applications, and online ads.
-Strong understanding of social media marketing and campaigning
-Ability to handle digital analysis and web metrics duties
-Adherence to deadlines
-Ability to multitask and to remain functional under intense pressure
-Possess very strong communication skills, both written and verbal
-Highly creative with experience in identifying target audiences and devising digital campaigns that engage, inform, and motivate
Contact Information:
To learn more about our company, visit our website at sterlingemarketing.com. To apply, submit cover letter & resume to hr@sterlingemarketing.com.