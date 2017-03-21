Sterling eMarketing – Digital Marketing Specialist

Sterling eMarketing

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Sterling eMarketing in Sioux Falls is currently hiring a full time Digital Marketing Specialist to join our team.

Sterling eMarketing is a fast-paced corporate team. This position is an addition to the Marketing and Sales team that will be a key player on a team made up of other marketing and sales professionals.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

-Coordinate and develop multimedia packages for the organization

-Plan and execute web, marketing database, email, social media, and display advertising campaigns

-Maintain campaign reporting, metrics, and site analysis

-Oversee day-to-day activities of company affiliates

-Plan and oversee execution of campaign schedules and budgets

-Lead management off the digital touch points of the organization

-Other duties/projects as assigned

We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance as well as 401(K) with an employer match.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

Our ideal candidate will:

-Education: Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field.

-Proven working experience in digital marketing

-Solid understanding of digital production and marketing strategies

-Possess proven experience in innovative digital campaign and effective service delivery

-Ability to manage micro sites, social media applications, and online ads.

-Strong understanding of social media marketing and campaigning

-Ability to handle digital analysis and web metrics duties

-Adherence to deadlines

-Ability to multitask and to remain functional under intense pressure

-Possess very strong communication skills, both written and verbal

-Highly creative with experience in identifying target audiences and devising digital campaigns that engage, inform, and motivate

Contact Information:

To learn more about our company, visit our website at sterlingemarketing.com. To apply, submit cover letter & resume to hr@sterlingemarketing.com.