Sterling eMarketing – Media Buyer

Sterling eMarketing

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Sterling eMarketing in Sioux Falls is currently hiring for a full time Media Buyer to join our busy marketing team!

Overview: A media buyer negotiates with advertising sales agents to acquire cost-efficient and budget-conscious advertising space, sponsorships, or product placements.

Media Buyer duties include:

• Acquiring desirable time slots and media space for advertising clients

• Utilize market research (demographics, media usage, ratings, type of content, etc.) to choose best possible venue or medium for advertising campaign

• Develop positive relations with advertising sales agents to obtain best prices and values for placements, campaigns, and media bundles

• Monitor purchased media to ensure advertisements appear as planned

• Credit or bill clients to settle accounts

• Place media (TV, radio, print) and confirm placement

• Revise buys as necessary to coordinate with production capabilities

• Keep records of all revisions

• Keep track of monthly and yearly budgets

• Ensure budgets are met and not over-extended, arranging timely make-goods for all missed spots (unless otherwise specified)

• Organize and set up all conference calls and meetings for clients

• Send out agendas and budget information for meetings

• Float all schedules to traffic as placed

• Float all summaries to accounting (weekly) with confirmations (monthly)

• Keep track of pre-emptions and makegoods

• Assist coop with getting all information for coop accounts

• Other duties as assigned

We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with an employer match after one year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

To learn more about our company, visit www.sterlingemarketing.com!

Requirements:

• Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

• Flexibility with clients, co-workers, meetings, projects

• Strong analytical & monetary skills with managing budget monthly/annually

• Adherence to deadlines

• Punctual – arriving early/on time to all required meetings

• Ability to multi-task on several projects at once

• Strong negotiation skills

Contact Information:

To apply, submit resume & Cover letter to hr@sterlingemarketing.com