Storm Home Win Streak Reaches 64

Brown leads Storm to big win over Barnstormers

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Storm won their 64th consecutive home game after hijacking the Iowa Barnstormers two-game win streak following a 70-13 victory.

The Storm broke out to a 28-0 lead and never looked back. Quarterback Lorenzo Brown was the first to score after a ten-yard run with 3:45 left in the opening quarter. Brown’s 30-yard pass to Mike Tatum put the Storm up 14-0, ending the first quarter.

The Storm would score back-to-back touchdowns to begin the second quarter after Cory Henry recovered a fumble in the end zone. Mike Tatum then caught a seven-yard pass from Brown to put the Storm up 28-0. The Barnstormers would score with 4:30 left in the first half on a three-yard run from Ryan Balentine, bringing the score to 28-7. The Storm ended the half 35-7 after Robbie Rouse took in a four-yard touchdown.

Sioux Falls scored 29 points to shut out Iowa during the third quarter. Lorenzo Brown would strike first with a two-yard quarterback keeper. Tyler Knight returned a 25-yard interception and Melvin German reeled in a four-yard reception from Lorenzo Brown. The Storm then had a one-point rouge after the Barnstormers were unable to bring the kickoff out of the end zone. Robbie Rouse would end the third quarter when he ran in a five-yard touchdown, extending the Storm’s lead 64-7.

Iowa scored early in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run from Travis Partridge, but failed on the two-point conversion. The Storm closed out the fourth quarter following a six-yard run from Robbie Rouse, bringing the final score to 70-13.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown completed 11 of 13 passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns along with two rushing touchdowns. Robbie Rouse carried the ball 15 times for 78 yards and three touchdowns. Mike Tatum caught four passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns, while Melvin German tallied six grabs for 61 yards and one touchdown. Matt Hermanson, Tyler Knight and Rashard Smith each had an interception. Hermanson led the Storm with 10 tackles.

The Storm improves to 4-0 on the season while the Iowa Barnstormers falls to 2-2.

The Storm (4-0) will host the Wichita Falls Nighthawks (4-0) on March 25 at 7:05 p.m.