Two Men Facing Charges Involving Fatal Accident Make Court Appearance

Two men charged in connection to a fatal car crash in central Sioux Falls appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Fifty-year-old Joseph Lingor and 18-year-old Christian Walberg, both out of jail on bond, pleaded not guilty. Lingor is charged with false reporting, accessory to a felony, and misprison of a felony. Joseph is the father of Alexander Lingor, who is charged with murder and manslaughter following the death of 15-year-old Kareem Cisse.

Police say Joseph and his wife Vicki lied to investigators and tampered with evidence to protect their son from getting into trouble. They say Alexander was driving a pickup truck that ran a sedan off a road following a drug rip in late February.

Walberg (pictured to the left) is charged with distribution of illegal drugs, misprision of a felony, and hit and run involving the incident. Police say he was a passenger in the truck Alexander was driving.

A total of six people are facing charges as a result of the incident.