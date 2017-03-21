U.S. Restricts Laptops And Other Devices In Carry-Ons From Some Flights

NEW RESTRICTIONS GO INTO EFFECT SATURDAY

WASHINGTON- The United States is giving some airlines in certain Middle Eastern cities until Saturday to implement a restriction on electronics larger than a smartphone from carry-on luggage on passenger flights.

According to NBC News, devices like iPads, laptops and e-readers will have to be kept in checked baggage under this new policy. The only exceptions apply to medical devices and crew members.

NBC News reports a senior Trump administration official said the new restriction is due to terror groups continuing to target flights by smuggling explosives in electronics.

This restriction applies to about 50 direct daily flights into the United States, according to NBC News.

The airlines included in the new policy are:

Royal Jordanian

EgyptAir

Turkish Airlines

Saudi Arabia Airlines

Kuwait Airlines

Royal Air Maroc

Qatar Airways

Emirates Air

Etihad Airways

The airports included in the new policy are:

Queen Alia International, Amman, Jordan

Cairo International, Egypt

Ataturk International, Istanbul, Turkey

King Abdulaziz, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Kuwait International, Farwaniya, Kuwait

Mohammed V International, Casablanca, Morocco

Doha International, Qatar

Dubai International, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi International, United Arab Emirates

Since no flights operate directly to the United States, domestic U.S. flights are not affected.