Watertown Police: 19-Year-Old Dies From Apparent Alcohol Poisoning

Watertown Police dispatched to the area of Southwest Watertown at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving a call of a female who was not breathing.

Once police were on scene they discovered a 19-year-old female who was not breathing and had no pulse. At this time paramedics attempted life-saving efforts on the scene. She was transported to Prairie Lakes Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of her relatives.

Police say that the cause of death appears to be alcohol poisoning but it is still under investigation.