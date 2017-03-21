Watertown Police Investigate Death of 19-year-old Woman

Police Believe Victim Died of Alcohol Poisoning

WATERTOWN, S.D. – A death investigation is underway in Watertown.

Police say they found a 19-year-old woman with no pulse inside a home overnight. Investigators believe she died from alcohol poisoning and now they’re trying to find out who she got the alcohol from.

“I think binge drinking is a problem nationwide, “says Sergeant Chad Stahl, of the Watertown Police Department.

The nationwide problem has hit home.

This, as authorities in Watertown, investigate an underage alcohol related death.

Shortly before 4:00 Tuesday morning, Watertown police responded to the 100 block of 2nd street in the southwest part of the city.

They say there was a small gathering where teenagers were drinking alcohol.

Police found a 19-year-old student from Lake Area Tech Institute. She was unresponsive and not breathing.

First responders tried performing CPR, but it was too late. She was pronounced dead at Prairie Lakes Hospital.

Police say the cause of death appears to be alcohol poisoning.

They also say the others involved were not of age and while they haven’t made any arrests, police have some leads.

“We have a fairly good grasp on where it came from, “says Stahl.

Authorities say small communities like Watertown are not immune to the problems related to underage binge drinking.

“I don’t feel that we are in an area that’s any different from anywhere else in the country. There are young people that partake in it and they don’t really know what their limits are, “says Stahl.

Police say the student was not from the Watertown area. Her family has requested her identity not be released at this time.

Watertown police and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are still investigating.